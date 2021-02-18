Publix grocery coming to downtown Auburn, 125 new jobs anticipated

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – New jobs and a Publix grocery store are in the works for downtown Auburn. This week the Auburn City Council Approved a commercial development agreement with MULTI AUBAL GS, LLC for a roughly 29,000 square-foot Publix to be constructed on South Gay Street at the old Burger King site.

This project qualified for the City’s Commercial Development Incentive Program and was approved to receive a tax rebate on certain sales and use taxes generated up to $6 million.

This project has a total capital investment of $20.6 million and will create about 125 jobs. A timeline for when construction will begin on the grocery store and when it’s slated to open has not been released by the city.

Back in May of 2019, News 3 confirmed the developer had purchased the large chunk of property in downtown Auburn along South Gay Street and was working on a master plan to redevelop the property. The news came after News 3 learned the Burger King along South Gay Street was closing after decades of sitting along that stretch of property.