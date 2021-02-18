 

Publix grocery coming to downtown Auburn, 125 new jobs anticipated

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – New jobs and a Publix grocery store are in the works for downtown Auburn. This week the Auburn City Council Approved a commercial development agreement with MULTI AUBAL GS, LLC for a roughly 29,000 square-foot Publix to be constructed on South Gay Street at the old Burger King site.

This project qualified for the City’s Commercial Development Incentive Program and was approved to receive a tax rebate on certain sales and use taxes generated up to $6 million.

This project has a total capital investment of $20.6 million and will create about 125 jobs. A timeline for when construction will begin on the grocery store and when it’s slated to open has not been released by the city.

Back in May of 2019, News 3 confirmed the developer had purchased the large chunk of property in downtown Auburn along South Gay Street and was working on a master plan to redevelop the property. The news came after News 3 learned the Burger King along South Gay Street was closing after decades of sitting along that stretch of property.

Changes ahead for South Gay Street in Auburn as development group purchases chunk of land

