Reason for the season brought to life at Auburn retirement community

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The meaning of Christmas came to life for senior residents at Auburn’s Easehouse Apartments on Thursday. Christmas carols reverberated through the courtyard as residents sang along beneath their masks while gathering a safe distance on their balconies.

Easy house manager Amy Jaye says residents are carefully isolating away from many family members and friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The separation has left many feeling the holiday blues since the outbreak began in March. It’s been a rough nine months.

“It’s been very difficult, and our residents have been depressed. So I was thinking, we have got to do something special for our residents, and this came to mind. So, I reached out to our friends at Auburn United Methodist Church,” said Jaye.

Auburn United Methodist Church has a service ministry that typically visits Easehouse once a month to play Bingo, share a meal, and share other activities. COVID-19 safeguards mean their meetings are less frequent and intimate, but the church agreed they could find a safe way to celebrate Christmas.

Standing in the courtyard, AUMC Pastor Chris Kelsey led vocals while First Presbyterian’s Karen Hickok played the keyboard. Santa himself made an appearance with a snowy white beard and mask. A delicious meal was delivered to the resident’s doors, and a cheery red bag full of Christmas gifts tied with a gold bow. However, the real present was the feeling of togetherness when safely being apart can usher in feelings of loneliness.

“I think more than anything; it’s just spending time with folks and letting them know someone loves them and cares for them and wants to be with them. I know some are frustrated they can’t meet for services at church as they expected. But we know the church is here with us now. It’s here in how we treat people with compassion and being kind,” said Reverend Kelsey.

If you’re hoping to spread some holiday cheer this season, East Alabama Medical Center is inviting you to share a kind word with a long-term care resident.

“With visitation restrictions still in place at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, we invite you to send a Christmas card or letter that could be shared with any of our residents at Oak Park Nursing Home and Independent Living Community, EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home or our Skilled Nursing Facility,” shared EAMC’s, John Atkinson.

This is an excellent activity for kids and people of all ages to share a smile with those who need it the most right now. Please use the address below, and employees will split letters evenly among the locations.

Atkinson says he knows this will brighten many people’s holidays, and proper infection control protocols are in place to ensure this can be done while maintaining residents’ and staff’s safety.