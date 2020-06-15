Reported COVID-19 infection concerns parent after Auburn City Schools resume athletics

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn High School student-athlete has allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 and several students who practiced with the athlete are slated to be tested.

The information was shared with News 3 by a parent, who asked News 3 not to use their name. The parent’s account has yet to be confirmed or denied by Auburn City School Superintendent Dr. Cristen Herring. Dr. Herring ultimately declined to do an interview with News 3 regarding the situation when we reached out for an interview Monday morning. Late Monday afternoon, Daniel Chesser, an Auburn City Schools’ spokesperson, did send News 3 the following statement approved by Dr. Herring. The statement did not address the specific incident.

“Auburn City Schools is following the guidelines and recommendations provided by the Alabama High School Athletic Association for summer athletic events. A screening process is conducted daily that includes temperature checks and a series of questions related to the potential of symptoms and exposure to COVID-19. A student who reports positive symptoms is not allowed to take part in the on-campus activity and is asked to contact a healthcare provider. Student arrival times are staggered in order to maintain physical distance and separation. To mitigate the risk of transmission, coaches supervise smaller groups of student athletes that do not mingle or switch with other groups while participating in on-campus activities. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) advises that anyone in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days. Close contact is defined as contact within 6 feet for a total time of more than 10 minutes. After 14 days, asymptomatic persons can return to school activities. Facilities will be disinfected, sanitized and reopened following the recommendations of the ADPH. Fact sheets explaining all procedures for athletic participation will be shared with student-athletes and their families. In the event of a positive case inside the smaller practice group and/or sport, parents/guardians are contacted to provide specific guidance. While the mission of ACS continues, the means, methods, and processes of delivery must be balanced against the risks of COVID-19. Risks can be mitigated, but not eliminated. The Alabama Department of Public Health and best evidence indicate that community-based transmission has occurred and will continue.ACS will remain in accordance with the ADPH and the Alabama State Department of Education guidelines as they are presented when it comes to screening, reporting, and sanitation of equipment and facilities as it pertains to COVID-19.”

Chesser tells News 3 on June 1st, Auburn City Schools began on-campus activities at Auburn High School, giving students and their families the option to participate or not. ACS Football, Volleyball, Girls and Boys Basketball, Cheer, Cross country, Softball, Tennis, and Wrestling activities have been underway for two weeks.

Monday, at least one parent of a student-athlete questioned the use of facial masks during Auburn High’s football practice on social media, saying it appeared the athletes were having a hard time breathing with the masks during conditioning. Chesser tells News 3 when physical distancing cannot be maintained, and cloth face coverings should be worn by all individuals, including student-athletes, coaches, and staff.

The face mask issue and other recommendations are covered by the AHSAA Medical Advisory’s Best Practices policy regarding student-athletes returning to activities during the pandemic. You can read the guidelines here: AHSAA Medical Advisory’s Best Practices Athletic Activities for when Schools return to Campuses on June 1, 2020

News 3 will continue to cover this developing story and keep you updated.