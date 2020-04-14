Russell County Health Department holds first drive thru testing

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala (WRBL)- The Russell County Health Department held a one-day-only COVID-19 drive thru testing event today.

Residents who were experiencing symptoms of coronavirus were encouraged to get tested at the Mary R. Dolly Wilson Health Department on 13th street from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p. m.

Administrators of Alabama public health were on the scene to help assist with paper work, and there were nearly 5 nurses who where testing residents with about 50 testing kits on site.

“Drive thru clinics to me are the way to go because you don’t have to expose yourself, you’re not exposing anybody else if you are positive. You just stay in your car, the nurse comes to your car, we’re protected. You’re in your car not out in the public, not in a doctors office, or out in the emergency room,” said Lisa Jones a Registered Nurse with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Today was the only day for you to get tested at the Russell County Health Department, however the drive-thru site will be moving over to the Chambers county health department on Thursday for testing.