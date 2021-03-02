 

 

Russell County High School coach arrested; allegedly assaulted player

Alabama News
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A well-known Alabama high school baseball coach faces a misdemeanor assault charge after allegedly choking one of his student-athletes.

Russell County Sheriff’s investigators confirm Russell County High School Baseball Coach Tony Rasmus was charged with one misdemeanor count of Assault Third Degree after an incident with a high school athlete allegedly turned violent. 

Rasmus turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon and has made bond. 

News 3 is working to gather more information on this developing story. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

