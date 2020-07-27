Russell County investigators searching wooded area for possible kidnapping victim

Alabama News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is unfolding in Russell County as Sheriff Heath Taylor confirms his investigators are canvassing the area for a woman who may have been harmed during a suspected kidnapping case out of Columbus, Georgia.

Sheriff Heath Taylor tells News 3 the case began Monday morning in Columbus, Georgia, with a reported assault of a couple and the alleged kidnapping of a woman. Russell County investigators were notified a vehicle involved in the case might be in the Russell County area. Investigators were canvassing the area when they noticed a suspicious vehicle along Porter Road early Monday morning. When investigators went to make contact with the vehicle, it took off, and a chase ensued.

Investigators searching Porter Road Monday morning

“The chase lasted until the vehicle crashed in Wetumpka, Alabama. The individuals involved were taken into custody. Further investigation revealed a possibility the woman who was allegedly abducted from Columbus, Georgia, may have been harmed in the area of Porter Road. Our investigators spent hours looking in the area and have not found her. Our search is now moving to another area of the county,” said Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor says investigators believe all the individuals involved in the suspected assault and kidnapping are in custody. Now investigators are working to locate the missing woman.

Taylor says the investigation is in its early stages, and the situation is developing rapidly. As soon as he can, he will release the woman’s name and description to the public.

Sheriff Heath Taylor anticipates holding a news conference later on Monday. Stay with News 3 as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 93° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 80% 89° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 73°

Thursday

86° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 73°

Friday

92° / 73°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 92° 73°

Saturday

94° / 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 94° 72°

Sunday

94° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
92°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories