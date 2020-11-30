Russell County man facing charges after girlfriend’s five-year-old run over

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Russell County man and Fort Benning soldier is facing a Wreckless Murder charge after investigators say the five-year-old son of his live-in girlfriend was run over by a vehicle along Alabama Hwy 165 and later died.

Russell County Sheriff’s investigators say the deadly crash happened Sunday night around 8:00 PM along Hwy 165, near County Road 24. The little boy has been identified as Austin Birdseye.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Bryan Starr told detectives the child was acting up in the vehicle, so he pulled over in the rain at a church and told the boy to get out. Starr told investigators he lost track of the boy in the rain. Investigators say the boy wandered onto the busy highway and was struck by another vehicle. Birdseye died later at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Taylor says Birdseye’s mother was not in the vehicle at the time of the deadly incident and Starr and Birdseye were just a few miles away from the home the couple shares in Fort Mitchell when Starr told the child to get out of the vehicle. Sheriff Taylor says he does not know how long the child was actually outside of the vehicle prior to being hit. Investigators are pulling video from the church parking lot. Sheriff Taylor says the child’s death is senseless and tragic. Taylor can’t understand why Starr would put a child outside of a vehicle ever, much less when it was dark and raining.

Starr was questioned by police at the hospital when he shared the events with investigators. Sheriff Taylor says Starr is in the process of being arrested and will be booked into the Russell County Detention Facility where a mug shot will be made public. Sheriff Taylor says Starr will be eligible for a bond.

Alabama Troopers are investigating the crash along with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

