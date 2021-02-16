Russell County residents stay warm while getting COVID-19 vaccine

Phenix City, Ala. (WRBL) – Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital vaccinated 160 people at their mass vaccination event.

Attendees were residents of Russell County ages 65 and older that signed up in advance. People getting the vaccine were able to stay warm in their cars while receiving the shot and during the 15 minute observation period following the shot.

“The community has been so appreciative,” Sylvia Thomas, Chief Nursing Officer at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, said. “We see people when they’re in the hospital sick and we’re doing something that may actually keep them from being in the hospital.”

The hospital is hosting a clinic every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 12pm, and Thomas says they are booking appointments and administering vaccines as quickly as they are able to receive doses.

“We just want to get more [vaccines] so we can vaccinate as many people as possible,” Thomas said.

In Alabama, there have been almost 650,000 vaccine doses administered, with over 150,000 people completing the vaccine series.