Russell County Sheriff remembers fondest memories about slain Lowndes County Sheriff

PHENIX CITY, Al (WRBL) – Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor heard about a Sheriff being shot and killed and found out it was Sheriff John Williams – a good friend of his – his initial reaction was shock.

“John and I were elected together in 2010. We’ve been friends since before that but we really became friends after we both went into the sheriff’s office. He goes to a lot of the conferences, and he’s active at the National Sheriffs Association so we just became pretty close. It was a bad night.

Taylor is also the President of the Sheriff’s Association of Alabama where he presides over 67 sheriffs, now 66.

“When I got to the scene there in Lowndes County, there were hundreds of officers from all over the state that were there. What I was really proud of that … I would say there were about 20-25 sheriffs themselves that drove to that scene. We only have 67 in the state, so I felt like that was a real testament to John. He was beloved by everybody in our Association. He was beloved by everybody in his county from the best that I can see, from my perspective. He was just a phenomenal guy.”

Taylor went on to speak about his fondest memory of Williams.

“Some of the funniest things is how John would always round people up when he became Seargent of Arms, part of that role is to, while you’re at conference or while you’re at meetings, the Seargent of Arms has to get everybody back in after breaks and he would just be stern but friendly to everybody. John had this real deep voice, he was a big man, he was 6’4″, 6’5″, just a really big guy but he had this deep voice but he was like this big lovable guy that everybody just liked to be around.”

