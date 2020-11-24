Santa Mail: Here’s how to send a letter to Mr. Saint Nick and get one back

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Santa can be a bit busy this time of year, but Auburn Parks and Recreation Department has a way your family can contact the Mr. Saint Nick at the North Pole with its annual Letters to Santa program.

Children will have the opportunity to send letters to Santa at the North Pole beginning Monday, Nov. 23. Messages can be dropped in special mailboxes located at the Harris Center located at 425 Perry St. and the Boykin Community Center located at 400 Boykin St. Santa will reply with a letter mailed to your home.

Please make sure to include the child’s name and a return address. All letters to Santa must be dropped in the mailboxes by Monday, Dec. 14, to give Santa enough time to reply before Christmas. No postage is necessary.

This is a wonderful opportunity to create a magical moment with your child as they address their letter to Santa himself!

For more information about the Letters to Santa program or Auburn Parks and Recreation, please visit auburnalabama.org or call 334-501-2930.