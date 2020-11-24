 

Santa Mail: Here’s how to send a letter to Mr. Saint Nick and get one back

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Santa can be a bit busy this time of year, but Auburn Parks and Recreation Department has a way your family can contact the Mr. Saint Nick at the North Pole with its annual Letters to Santa program. 

Children will have the opportunity to send letters to Santa at the North Pole beginning Monday, Nov. 23. Messages can be dropped in special mailboxes located at the Harris Center located at 425 Perry St. and the Boykin Community Center located at 400 Boykin St. Santa will reply with a letter mailed to your home. 

Please make sure to include the child’s name and a return address. All letters to Santa must be dropped in the mailboxes by Monday, Dec. 14, to give Santa enough time to reply before Christmas. No postage is necessary.

This is a wonderful opportunity to create a magical moment with your child as they address their letter to Santa himself!

For more information about the Letters to Santa program or Auburn Parks and Recreation, please visit auburnalabama.org or call 334-501-2930.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 54°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 69° 54°

Wednesday

76° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 76° 64°

Thursday

74° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 74° 52°

Friday

75° / 55°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 75° 55°

Saturday

69° / 50°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 69° 50°

Sunday

65° / 45°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 65° 45°

Monday

52° / 29°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 52° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

6 PM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

7 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss