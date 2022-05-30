ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The search continues for a potential drowning victim in Southside, according to the Southside Police Department.

SPD posted about the incident on their Facebook page. They said someone went into the water at the Southside boat docks before 4 p.m. on Monday and did not come back up.

The Southside Fire Department, Etowah County Dive Team, Rainbow City Fire and the water patrol are all reportedly on the scene searching for the victim.

Law enforcement agencies on the scene are asking people to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.