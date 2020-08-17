SEC schedules set for Alabama and Auburn football

by: Joey Rogers

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (24) carries the ball as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We now know the official schedule for Alabama and Auburn football this year. The SEC changed the season to a 10-game conference-only schedule over the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While other Power-5 conferences, like the Big Ten and PAC 12 canceled fall sports, the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are planning for a fall season.

Key Dates:

Iron Bowl:

Tennessee vs. Alabama: October 24

Alabama vs. LSU

Auburn vs. Georgia: October 3

Georgia vs Alabama: October 17

Full Schedules:

For Alabama: @ Missouri, Texas A&M, @ Ole Miss, Georgia, @ Tennessee, Mississippi St., @ LSU, Kentucky, Auburn, @ Arkansas.

For Auburn: Kentucky, @ Georgia, Arkansas, @ South Carolina, @ Ole Miss, LSU, @ Mississippi State, Tennessee, @ Alabama, Texas A&M.

