SEC schedules set for Alabama and Auburn football

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (24) carries the ball as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We now know the official schedule for Alabama and Auburn football this year. The SEC changed the season to a 10-game conference-only schedule over the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While other Power-5 conferences, like the Big Ten and PAC 12 canceled fall sports, the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are planning for a fall season.

Key Dates:

Iron Bowl:

Tennessee vs. Alabama: October 24

Alabama vs. LSU

Auburn vs. Georgia: October 3

Georgia vs Alabama: October 17

Full Schedules:

For Alabama: @ Missouri, Texas A&M, @ Ole Miss, Georgia, @ Tennessee, Mississippi St., @ LSU, Kentucky, Auburn, @ Arkansas.

ALABAMA 2020 REGULAR SEASON:



9/26 – at Missouri

10/3 – Texas A&M

10/10 – at Ole Miss

10/17 – Georgia

10/24 – at Tennessee

10/31 – Mississippi State

11/7 – BYE

11/14 – at LSU

11/21 – Kentucky

11/28 – Auburn

12/5 – at Arkansas — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) August 17, 2020

For Auburn: Kentucky, @ Georgia, Arkansas, @ South Carolina, @ Ole Miss, LSU, @ Mississippi State, Tennessee, @ Alabama, Texas A&M.

AUBURN 2020 REGULAR SEASON:



9/26 – Kentucky

10/3 – at Georgia

10/10 – Arkansas

10/17 – at South Carolina

10/24 – at Ole Miss

10/31 – LSU at Auburn

11/7 – BYE

11/14 – at Miss State

11/21 – Tennessee

11/28 – at Alabama

12/5 – Texas A&M — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) August 17, 2020