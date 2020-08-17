SEC schedules set for Alabama and Auburn football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We now know the official schedule for Alabama and Auburn football this year. The SEC changed the season to a 10-game conference-only schedule over the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While other Power-5 conferences, like the Big Ten and PAC 12 canceled fall sports, the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are planning for a fall season.
Key Dates:
Iron Bowl:
Tennessee vs. Alabama: October 24
Alabama vs. LSU
Auburn vs. Georgia: October 3
Georgia vs Alabama: October 17
Full Schedules:
For Alabama: @ Missouri, Texas A&M, @ Ole Miss, Georgia, @ Tennessee, Mississippi St., @ LSU, Kentucky, Auburn, @ Arkansas.
For Auburn: Kentucky, @ Georgia, Arkansas, @ South Carolina, @ Ole Miss, LSU, @ Mississippi State, Tennessee, @ Alabama, Texas A&M.