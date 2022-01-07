Second person arrested in murder of Pansey man

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A second suspect has been arrested in the November murder of a Pansey man.

Hardy Gray, 58, was killed on November 29 after police say a possible “acquaintance” of his, Cierra Lushanda Goodson, 34, of Dothan attempted to steal from Gray. Gray was later discovered by a coworker with multiple gunshot wounds in his Pansey home on December 1.

HCSO: Cierra Lushawnda Goodson

Mykeila Tyronese-Ariann Rowser, 21, was arrested early Thursday morning and was “definitely a suspect” in the murder of Gray, Houston County Major Bill Rafferty confirmed to WDHN.

Goodson remains in the Houston County Jail on a capital murder and robbery first charge, with no bond set.

More details are set to follow as the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is expected to give updates on the case in the coming days.

