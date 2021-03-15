Severe Weather Safety: Alabama lawmakers push for storm shelter tax credit

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The threat of severe weathering hovers over east Alabama this week. The potential of powerful tornadoes significantly impacts our friends in Lee County who just observed the second anniversary of the March 3rd tornadoes that killed 23 souls and left a wake of destruction all over east Alabama.

Many survivors, like Troy Hardey, are finding comfort in newly installed storm shelters at their homes. Hardy’s shelter was installed at his east Alabama home last week, just in time for the potential of wicked weather. Hardy applied and was approved for FEMA storm shelter shortly after the March 3rd devastation.

“It’s six or seven inches thick and weighs about 33,000 pounds, and is built to withstand an EF-5. I hope we never have to use it, but just having it here gives us a sense of security,” said Hardy.

For Hardy and his family, pictures and difficult memories from March 3rd will last a lifetime.

“The day of the storm, we went to get our four-year-old grandchild Wyatt to the bathroom, and we didn’t make it. He was in the bedroom taking a nap, and my wife got down on him, and I was behind her. We pulled a mattress on top and rode it out; it was the most terrifying few moments of our life,” said Hardy.

Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith explains how a federal disaster was declared after the March 3rd storms. Under the declaration, 157 Lee County families applied for a FEMA shelter grant which provides a 75-percent cost reimbursement for their shelter. Smith and her staff helped many of the families apply for the grant.

“We have had 98 approved and installed. We had another 38 approved and are being installed last week or this week. We have 20 or 21 pending. I don’t think there will be a problem for them to get approved. It’s a great feeling when we get a picture or text from someone. After all, they have been through in Beauregard and Smiths Station saying, thank you, we got it,” said Smith.

Back at Troy Hardy’s home, a child’s toy sits and waits in the family’s new storm shelter for a beloved grandchild to play with. Hardy’s grandchildren are using the storm shelter as a makeshift playroom, and that’s perfectly fine with Hardy. The grandfather says the shelter offers physical protection for the future and emotional healing from the past.

“My grandson called it the tornado monster for some time afterward, so I think getting him in here and getting him used to this building is important to him and the other grandchildren,” said Hardy.

The FEMA storm shelter grant is now closed for Lee County. However, Alabama lawmakers like Alabama House District 79 Representative Joe Lovvorn are working to push legislation giving tax credits to families building shelters.

House Bill 227 would establish an income tax credit for eligible taxpayers who incur costs for constructing, acquiring, or installing a qualified storm shelter. The credit would be up to 50% of the cost with a max of $3000 per individual.

“We set a cap of $2 million per year for three years to fund the individual investment into the safety of their families. Serving as a first responder to many tornadoes over the years, I feel we must find ways for the people of Alabama to prioritize safety. This bill would allow them to recoup some of their investment through tax savings. A storm shelter tax credit is not a solution for all, but it is another way to return tax savings to the people in a way that could one day save their life,” said Lovvorn.

The bill passed the House of Representatives unanimously on March 3rd, 2021, the second anniversary of the deadly Lee County tornadoes. The bill now moves on to a committee vote in the Senate. Lee Couty EMA Director Rita Smith is thankful to Representative Lovvorn for his continued support of finding ways for families to increase their storm preparedness.

If your family lives in Lee County and is interested in learning more about installing an approved storm shelter, you can reach out to the Lee County EMA for guidance.