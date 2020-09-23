Sheriff arrests Lee County man on 21 child sex charges in joint FBI investigation



SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A joint investigation involving the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI has led to the arrest of a Smiths Station man on 21 child sex charges, including Sexual Torture and Production of Child Pornography.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3 Brandon Hart was arrested early Wednesday morning, September 23, after a search warrant at his residence in Smiths Station led investigators to recover evidence of suspected child sex abuse and pornography.

Sheriff Jones says investigators believe the children were abused in the Lee County area and are working diligently to identify and help potential child victims.

Hart remains at the Lee County Detention Facility on a $495,000 bond.

Hart is charged with 21 counts, including:

-Two counts of Sexual Abuse of Child Less than 12

-Four counts of Sodomy 1st

-One count of Sexual Abuse 1st

-One count of Sexual Torture

-Six counts of Production of Pornography with Minors

-Seven counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Sheriff Jones says a joint investigation with the FBI was launched recently after investigators learned Hart might be harming children. The investigation led to a search warrant and Hart’s arrest Wednesday morning. Investigators say Federal charges could also be filed.

Sheriff Jones says the investigation is ongoing, and he does expect to release more details later.