 

Sheriff confirms pilot okay after small plane crash in Lake Martin

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Harrowing moments on Lake Martin Tuesday afternoon as a pilot operating a small amphibious aircraft told investigators he hit a log while trying to land on the water.

Credit: Coosa County Sheriff’s Office

Coosa County Sheriff Mike Howell tells News 3 the small plane crashed into the lake, but the pilot was able to escape the aircraft and make it to safety. The pilot did not suffer any major injuries and was the only occupant of the small place.

The crash happened late this afternoon just off Needle Eye Road in the Parker Creek area of Lake Martin at 3:40 central.

The aircraft was damaged in the crash and has been recovered. The crash remains under investigation.

