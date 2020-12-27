 

Sheriff: Game Warden injured trying to apprehend illegal night hunter

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Alabama game warden has been injured during a night hunting investigation early Sunday morning in the Hurtsboro area.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor tells News 3 it appears a Department of Conservation, Game & Fish game warden located a person who was night hunting early Sunday morning and initiated a chase that ended with the game warden being injured in a vehicle crashed along Alabama Hwy 51. 

We are told investigators are still searching for the suspected night hunter who is believed to have run away from the crash site.

We are working on getting more information on the incident, including the game wardens’ condition. 

