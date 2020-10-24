Sheriff: One dead after gunshots exchangd at Lee County gathering



LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man is dead after gunshots were exchanged at a gathering at home in Northeast Lee County, according to investigators.

Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3 Friday night around 8:30, deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of Us Highway 29 N. in Cusseta and discovered one person, a 47-year-old male, dead on the scene.

Sheriff Jones says, according to witnesses, the man was at a gathering when an argument started. The witnesses told investigators the man left, then returned to the home and began firing at individuals. Sheriff Jay Jones says another person returned fire, and the 47-year-old man was killed.

At first, detectives thought another person had been injured in the shooting. However, after further investigation that turned out not to be the case.

Sheriff Jones says so far no arrests have been made. Investigators remain on the scene speaking with witnesses. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris is on his way and will update with information.