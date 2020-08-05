Sheriff: Phenix City man approached women, made unwanted sexual remarks

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City man is facing several charges after investigators say he approached at least one woman outside a Lee County home and made unwanted, sexually suggestive remarks that frightened her.

“On Monday, August 3, Russell County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a black male in a yellow Hyundai Veloster harassing and making inappropriate comments to females throughout the Phenix City, Lee County, and Russell County areas,” said Russell County Sheriff Health Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor says investigators located and arrested Jaeilon Mitchell for Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.  

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says Mitchell was approaching women outside their homes. Investigators say he made sexually suggestive remarks to at least one woman. 

“This is a perfect example of different law enforcement agencies working together and responding to community concerns. Together, we quickly arrested this individual and stopped him from harassing others,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with Mitchell and wish to prosecute is urged to contact your local agency. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 73°

Saturday

96° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 96° 73°

Sunday

97° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 97° 74°

Monday

95° / 74°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 95° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories