Sheriff: Phenix City man approached women, made unwanted sexual remarks

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City man is facing several charges after investigators say he approached at least one woman outside a Lee County home and made unwanted, sexually suggestive remarks that frightened her.

“On Monday, August 3, Russell County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a black male in a yellow Hyundai Veloster harassing and making inappropriate comments to females throughout the Phenix City, Lee County, and Russell County areas,” said Russell County Sheriff Health Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor says investigators located and arrested Jaeilon Mitchell for Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says Mitchell was approaching women outside their homes. Investigators say he made sexually suggestive remarks to at least one woman.

“This is a perfect example of different law enforcement agencies working together and responding to community concerns. Together, we quickly arrested this individual and stopped him from harassing others,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with Mitchell and wish to prosecute is urged to contact your local agency.