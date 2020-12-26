Sheriff searching for gunman after two injured in Lee County bar shooting

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriff investigators are searching for a shooter who injured two men at a Smiths Station bar.

Sheriff Jay Jones confirms the shooting happened Saturday morning around 3:51 AM, inside The Del Ranch located along Lee Road 430. Sheriff Jones says the club was open at the time of the shooting.

Jones says two men were injured; one seriously. Sheriff Jones believes the seriously wounded gunshot victim is in serious but stable condition at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Investigators are actively looking for the suspected shooter, who they have identified but not taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing, and currently, there is no description of the shooter to provide to the public. Investigators are also looking into a motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s office.