Sheriff suspects drug activity linked to Lee County home invasion shooting

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A home invasion shooting the first night of the new year has injured three adult men and remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Strong indication that drug activity of some kind was related to this event. It appears some of the individuals involved knew one another,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

Investigators say a 911 call reporting a robbery at a home came in around 9:00 PM from a residence along Lee Road 703 off 169.

Sheriff Jones says during the investigation, details emerged indicating three adult men, at least 20-years-old or older, had been shot and had arrived by private vehicles at nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL News 3, during the shooting, there were six people inside the home. The male homeowner and a female at the house were not injured in the shooting. The three people who were shot have been identified. Investigators are looking to identify one more person at the home at the time of the shooting but had left when investigators arrived.

Sheriff Jay Jones says charges are expected, and details will be released as the investigation continues.