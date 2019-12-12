Sherry Lewis, former Birmingham Waterworks board member, sentenced to probation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Birmingham Water Works Board Member Sherry Lewis has been sentenced for two felony ethics law convictions.

Lewis was sentenced to serve Alabama’s split sentence law to a 10-year sentence for both counts, along with a “reverse split” of two years in prison. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Clyde Jones ordered Lewis to pay a $30,000 fine ($15,000 for each count) and to serve 400 hours of community service for charities or agencies that feed the elderly and homeless.

Sherry Lewis is in court on Dec. 12, 2019

In Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s report, he explains that under a reverse-split sentence, the term of imprisonment is not imposed until the end of the sentence, and the period of imprisonment could possibly be suspended if the defendant satisfies all other terms and conditions of her sentence.

How it works: According to legal analysts who spoke with CBS 42, this is a “very rare” sentencing. Lewis will not go to jail at this time; instead, she will begin serving eight years of probation. At the end of her probation, she is expected to serve two years in prison. However, the judge could choose not to impose prison time if she meets all the expectations of her sentence and has no further legal trouble.

Lewis was convicted on two ethics charge violations in October. She was found guilty for voting on a matter in which she or a family member had a financial gain or interest during her time on the board.

According to Marshall, the jury’s verdict was based on five days of testimony and “hundreds of exhibits” proving Lewis obtained three jobs for her son, tickets to the 2015 Cotton Bowl, trips and travel expenses, and “extravagant meals” from Jerry Jones, a contractor performing work for the Board of Directors of the Birmingham Water Works.

After trial, Judge Jones ordered that Lewis be held in the Jefferson County Jail pending a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing.

Sherry Lewis in court, awaiting sentencing

“As first-vice chairperson of the Birmingham Water Works Board, Sherry Lewis advocated on behalf of, and voted for, compensation to pay a contractor three times their actual labor costs at the same time she was enjoying $63 a-la-carte steaks, $50 shellfish appetizers, and $70 bottles of wine bought for her by that contractor,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Such abuse of public office is unacceptable. It is appropriate that she has been called to account and is being punished for this crime.”

FBI Birmingham Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr., said, “Lewis not only betrayed her community, but violated the law, and all in an effort to serve her own personal interests. Public officials entrusted to perform public service should do so legitimately and in the best interest of the community they represent. If not, they should expect the same outcome as Lewis had today, because the FBI and our partners will pursue you and hold you accountable for your actions.”

Jerry Jones and Terry Williams, a subcontractor accused of aiding and abetting Jerry Jones and Sherry Lewis, are both awaiting trial in state and federal courts for conduct related to the joint state-federal investigation of the Birmingham Water Works Board.

