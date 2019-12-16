Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield motorcycle club

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Fairfield night club.

Early Sunday morning around 1:30, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call from the Hell Lovers Motor Cycle Club at 4500 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

Deputies arrived and were informed that a former member had been asked to leave, and at that time the ex-club member pulled a gun and pointed it at a current club member, the sheriff’s office reports. The club member then pulled his own weapon and fired striking the ex-member. The injured man fled the scene on foot.

Sheriff’s deputies found the man about a block away hiding under an abandoned house. Paramedics treated the man on the scene and he was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown conditions. Detectives are investigating this case.