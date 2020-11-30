 

Shooting investigation underway in Beauregard, two men injured

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A shooting investigation is underway in the Beauregard community of Lee County after two men were shot around 2:00 PM Monday. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3 one individual was shot in the chest area. The other was shot in the arm. Sheriff Jones says both of the injured are being taken to nearby medical centers for treatment. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

Sheriff Jones says the exact location of the shooting is still unknown. Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are on scene. Sheriff Jones will share more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

48° / 30°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 20% 48° 30°

Tuesday

49° / 26°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 49° 26°

Wednesday

57° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 57° 32°

Thursday

60° / 48°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 60° 48°

Friday

58° / 39°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 58° 39°

Saturday

56° / 36°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 56° 36°

Sunday

57° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 57° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

38°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

36°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
35°

34°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

33°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

32°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
32°

31°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
0%
31°

31°

7 AM
Clear
0%
31°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

37°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

39°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

42°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

47°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

46°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories