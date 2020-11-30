Shooting investigation underway in Beauregard, two men injured

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A shooting investigation is underway in the Beauregard community of Lee County after two men were shot around 2:00 PM Monday. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3 one individual was shot in the chest area. The other was shot in the arm. Sheriff Jones says both of the injured are being taken to nearby medical centers for treatment. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

Sheriff Jones says the exact location of the shooting is still unknown. Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are on scene. Sheriff Jones will share more information as it becomes available.