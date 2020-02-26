Should Alabama repeal its grocery tax?

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- Nearly 200 people met in Montgomery Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to remove sales tax on groceries.

Alabama Arise, a public policy organization, is encouraging their members to support a grocery tax elimination bill.

Right now, Alabamians pay a 4% tax on groceries plus other local taxes.

Alabama collects about 500 million annually in sales tax from groceries.

“As y’all know, our tax system is upside down. The people with the least together tax the most. At the same time, people at the top don’t pay their fair share,” said Robyn Hyden, Alabama Arise, Executive Director.

Senator Andrew Jones has introduced a proposed constitutional amendment to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries.