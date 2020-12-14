 

Smiths Station High and Samford Middle go virtual after COVID-19 spike

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An increase in positive COVID-19 cases associated with schools in Lee County has led to Superintendent Mac McCoy telling News 3, Smiths Station High School and Sanford Middle school will transition to virtual learning for students immediately. 

Students will work virtually from home while staff reports to the school building from December 15th – December 18th. All co-curricular and extra-curricular school activities are suspended through December 24th, 2020.

“Compounded by the significant number of close contacts being quarantined, the decision has been made to transition to a blended/hybrid model of learning for the next four days. The transition to blended learning will also include a 10-day suspension of all extra and co-curricular activities,” said Dr. McCoy

Beginning Friday afternoon Smiths Station High School and Sanford Middle, along with all Lee County Schools, will be closed until January 6 for our scheduled winter break.

