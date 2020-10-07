Son seeks justice in cold case murder of his Beauregard father

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) It’s been 12 years since Felton Tate was gunned down outside his Beauregard home in Lee County. The case remains unsolved.

Tate’s now 30-year-old son is speaking with News 3 about his effort to name his father’s killer.

July 9, 2008, Felton Tate returned home from work when he was shot multiple times outside home along Lee County Road 39 in Beauregard.

His son and namesake, Felton Tate Junior, had just turned 18-years-old and was a senior in high school.

Father and son

“I have so many unanswered questions. I realize I have to start advocating for my father if I want to get justice for my father,” Tate told News 3.

Before Tate died at the hospital, he described his shooter as a black man with dreadlocks. Investigators say Tate had zero criminal history and was known as a hard worker who loved his family.

“A man was gunned down outside his home. There has been little information in public. I know the community knows; there has to be information out there. There has to be” shared, Tate.

Motivated by loved ones and a desire to solve his father’s murder, Tate is working on a YouTube broadcast focused on the cold case.

“I need to insert myself into the internet and ask for help, support, and any leads. No matter how insignificant the information may be, it will help,” said Tate.

Like many family members who have lost a loved one to gun violence, Tate struggles with depression. He hopes to find justice and healing in sharing his father’s story with the world.

“Peace of mind. I feel like many of my demons will be put to rest if I can get that justice for my father,” said Tate.

Tate’s murder remains an open investigation. There is a $5,000 reward for information. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334)-749-5651.