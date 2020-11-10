Springvilla Grocery owner arrested for allegedly selling alcohol, cigarettes to minors

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The owner of a convenience store in Lee County, Alabama, has been arrested after an investigation into complaints he was selling alcohol to minors.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says within the past several months, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has received several complaints from citizens regarding the sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors at Springvilla Grocery, located in the 100 block of Lee Road 166 in Beauregard. 

“Within the past week, Lee County Investigators were able to make purchases for alcohol and tobacco on two different occasions using underage persons to make the buys,” said Jones in a statement. 

On November 10th, 2020, 49-year-old Chetankumar “Chuck” Patel, the owner of Springvilla Grocery, was arrested and charged with selling cigarettes to a minor and selling alcohol to an underage person. He was booked into the Lee County Jail and has since bonded out on the charges.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call The Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 77° 72°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 80° 69°

Thursday

80° / 59°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 40% 80° 59°

Friday

77° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 77° 57°

Saturday

74° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 74° 58°

Sunday

77° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 59°

Monday

70° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 70° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

73°

8 AM
Showers
40%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories