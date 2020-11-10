Springvilla Grocery owner arrested for allegedly selling alcohol, cigarettes to minors

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The owner of a convenience store in Lee County, Alabama, has been arrested after an investigation into complaints he was selling alcohol to minors.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says within the past several months, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has received several complaints from citizens regarding the sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors at Springvilla Grocery, located in the 100 block of Lee Road 166 in Beauregard.

“Within the past week, Lee County Investigators were able to make purchases for alcohol and tobacco on two different occasions using underage persons to make the buys,” said Jones in a statement.

On November 10th, 2020, 49-year-old Chetankumar “Chuck” Patel, the owner of Springvilla Grocery, was arrested and charged with selling cigarettes to a minor and selling alcohol to an underage person. He was booked into the Lee County Jail and has since bonded out on the charges.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call The Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).