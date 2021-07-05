State Auditor Jim Zeigler teases run for Alabama governor

ALABAMA – Another potential candidate is testing the waters for an Alabama gubernatorial run.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler announced a Facebook page Monday for what he calls “an exploratory campaign testing the water for a run for Governor of Alabama.”

A news release from his campaign said the page had 14,900 likes and 15,000 followers on the page as of July 3, but the page has existed under several names since 2014 when he first ran for state auditor. Zeigler’s campaign said the page — which was named “Jim Zeigler State Auditor” until July 3 — had received 251 new likes in the week leading up to July 4.

Zeigler said he expects to make a decision on a potential bid prior to the August meeting of the Alabama Republican Party.

Zeigler would join a Republican primary field that, as of July 5, includes incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey — who has raised $1.2 million in her re-election — and former Morgan County Commissioner Stacy George.

On the Democratic side, Dothan native Christopher Countryman is the only candidate officially running as of July 5.