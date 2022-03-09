DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has learned a state law enforcement investigation is underway into the Daleville Department of Public Safety.

A police supervisor is accused of beating up an inmate in his cell at that department. The issue is compounded because two younger officers reportedly stood by and watched the beating taking place. It’s a story we broke first on WDHN.

Daleville Public Safety Chief, Allen Medley, looks inside a jail cell inside his department. One week ago on March 1, there was an allegation that one of his supervisors beat-up an inmate while in the cell. Two younger officers were outside the cell and reportedly watched the beating.

At this time, neither the names of the three officers nor the inmate have been released. The inmate was put in the cell a few hours earlier for possible DUI.

Chief medley has been in contact with the SBI (State Bureau of Investigation) to do an independent review. In addition, an internal review is taking place.

Surveillance camera video of the cells may have captured the reported incident.

“You don’t ever want to investigate one of our own but it’s one of those things we’re not going to tolerate in Daleville and I don’t believe any city around will tolerate it,” Chief Medley said. “We’re going to do what we have to do.”

If Chief Medley and Daleville Mayor Stayton want to make it clear, if there was indeed a case of excessive force by a police officer, it will not be tolerated.”

That officer along with the two policemen who reportedly stood and watched have all been placed on administrative leave.

“We’re on top of it, investigations are being done and we are not going to tolerate it,” Mayor Stayton said. “We’re not going to tolerate this type of behavior in the city of Daleville.”

“It’s about the city of Daleville and what’s right for the city and what’s right for the town and we’re going to take care of this and keep moving forward,” according to Chief Medley.

Chief medley believes his internal investigation will soon be completed, but he’s not sure how long the state will take to come up with its own conclusions.

