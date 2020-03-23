State virus cases at 157; closures ordered in Jefferson Co.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Health officials in Alabama’s largest county on Sunday ordered the closure of non-essential business, including hair salons and many retail stores, to curtail the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases grew to more than 155.

Jefferson County Health Officer Mark Wilson said clothing stores, barber shops and department stores are among those that should close beginning Monday.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and hardware and office supply stores are among those that can remain open, Alabama on Sunday had at least 157 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nearly half the cases are in Jefferson County.