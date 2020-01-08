Stewart appointed to Alabama school board

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Retired university dean and actress Tommie “Tonea” Stewart has been appointed to the Alabama school board by Gov. Kay Ivey. Ivey’s office announced the appointment Tuesday. Ivey appointed Stewart to replace longtime school board member Ella Bell who died in November. Stewart served as the dean and a professor in the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Alabama State University. Prior to her tenure as dean, she served as chair and a professor in ASU’s Department of Theatre Arts. Her television and film credits include appearances in the films “A Time to Kill” and “Just Mercy.”
