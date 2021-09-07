StoryMap: The 36 Alabamians who gave their lives in Afghanistan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States’ longest war took its toll on the Yellowhammer State. After nearly 20 years of fighting, Alabama lost a total of 36 service members in Afghanistan.
Below is a StoryMap that features every Alabamian that gave his or her life in the war. Their hometowns are pinned on a map of the state. You can explore information about each Alabamian in order of their deaths, or you can click a particular marker on the map to move straight to data about deaths of service members from a particular area of the state.