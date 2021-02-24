Suspect in 2018 Galleria shooting indicted on assault charges

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer man allegedly involved in a deadly 2018 shooting at the Riverchase Galleria has been indicted on two assault charges.

Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 23, has been indicted on two counts of first-degree assault during a shooting that resulted in Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. dead and others wounded. While not charged in Bradford’s shooting, Brown is charged with shooting victims Molly Davis and Brian Wilson, whose injuries were not life-threatening.

On November 22, 2018, the shooting broke out in the Galleria, where Bradford’s family claimed that he tried to stop it. Arriving on the scene, Ofc. David Alexander of the Hoover Police Department shot and killed Bradford. An investigation later conclude that Bradford was not involved in the shooting that preceded his death.

Brown was subsequently arrested a week later in Georgia by US Marshals.

Bradford’s family has filed a lawsuit against the city of Hoover and the manager of the Galleria for negligence in his death. The city has denied wrongdoing.