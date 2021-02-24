 

Suspect in 2018 Galleria shooting indicted on assault charges

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer man allegedly involved in a deadly 2018 shooting at the Riverchase Galleria has been indicted on two assault charges.

Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 23, has been indicted on two counts of first-degree assault during a shooting that resulted in Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. dead and others wounded. While not charged in Bradford’s shooting, Brown is charged with shooting victims Molly Davis and Brian Wilson, whose injuries were not life-threatening.

On November 22, 2018, the shooting broke out in the Galleria, where Bradford’s family claimed that he tried to stop it. Arriving on the scene, Ofc. David Alexander of the Hoover Police Department shot and killed Bradford. An investigation later conclude that Bradford was not involved in the shooting that preceded his death.

Brown was subsequently arrested a week later in Georgia by US Marshals.

Bradford’s family has filed a lawsuit against the city of Hoover and the manager of the Galleria for negligence in his death. The city has denied wrongdoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

52° / 48°
Clear
Clear 0% 52° 48°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 54°

Friday

71° / 53°
Showers
Showers 46% 71° 53°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 80° 62°

Sunday

80° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 80° 62°

Monday

64° / 49°
Showers
Showers 53% 64° 49°

Tuesday

66° / 54°
Showers
Showers 46% 66° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

11 PM
Clear
1%
51°

50°

12 AM
Clear
2%
50°

50°

1 AM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

3 AM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

49°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
49°

48°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
48°

49°

7 AM
Showers
35%
49°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
50°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
60°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
71°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

Don't Miss