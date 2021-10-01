Suspect in Warrior police officer shooting identified, in custody

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is in custody after a Warrior police officer was shot off Main Street in Warrior Thursday night.

Warrior Mayor Johnny Ragland told CBS 42 that Detective Lee Glenn was shot just before 10 p.m. Thursday. Glenn was transported to the UAB Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor told the media in a press conference that Glenn was investigating a possible drug sale prior to the incident and was not in uniform.

Courtesy of the Warrior Police Department

Praytor said that when Glenn arrived, a person approached him. Glenn questioned the person, but Praytor said that the person turned to ran away. He continued to say that when Glenn told the person not to run, the individual turned and opened fire on the officer.

Praytor said Glenn exchanged gunfire with the person, but was shot multiple times. He said that it does not look like the suspect was hit.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will conduct an investigation.

ALEA later identified the suspect as 20-year-old Julian Scott McKenzie. McKenzie is in custody and charges are pending.

Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on the shooting that injured Glenn.

I join my fellow Alabamians in praying for Warrior Police Detective Lee Glenn, who was shot several times last night. He is being cared for at UAB. I commend the quick action of his colleagues and other agencies for helping to apprehend the suspect. Gov. Kay Ivey (via Twitter)

