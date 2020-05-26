Suspect named in deadly Memorial Day shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police need your help locating the suspected gunmen in a deadly Memorial Day shooting.

Opelika Police are searching for 42-year-old Sherman Levar Smith. He’s from the Opelika/Auburn area and stands about 6’1 and weighs 240 lbs.

Monday afternoon at approximately 2:20 PM, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the 1100 block of Covenant Drive. They discovered 33-year-old Kevin Oliver had been shot during an alleged argument with Smith. Police say the two men were in a dating relationship with the same woman, and that may have led to the deadly fight.



Police are hoping Smith will turn himself in so investigators can hear his side of the situation.

“Police were notified someone had been shot and was taken away from the scene in a vehicle. A short distance away, Police located the vehicle and the 33-year-old male victim. EMS responded and transported the male to East Alabama Medical Center, where the victim succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead by emergency room staff,” said Captain Shane Healey.

The case remains under investigation by Opelika Police. Anyone with any information on the suspect or this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.