Teen charged in deadly 2018 shooting outside Auburn McDonalds set for trial

Auburn, Ala. (WRBL) – Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning inside a Lee County courtroom regarding the deadly September 2018 shooting near the Auburn McDonalds on Magnolia Avenue. The defendant, Jarvis Nichols, was 17-years-old when Auburn police say he shot and killed 20-year-old Evan Wilson. Nichols is charged as an adult.

Evan Wilson was shot and killed in the September 2018 shooting in Auburn, Alabama

The shooting happened on September 9, 2018. One person was killed, and four more were injured in the early Sunday morning shooting. 20-year-old Evan Wilson of Tuskegee was killed. A 16-year-old male from Opelika was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center in Columbus for serious injuries; a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old female from Opelika were also injured and taken to East Alabama Medical Center. A 21-year-old male Auburn University student sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and was transported to EAMC.

Auburn police say an altercation led to the shooting. We do expect to learn what the argument was about during the trial.

Video obtained by News 3 shows a group of people gathering along Magnolia Avenue, some engaging in a verbal back and forth. The footage allegedly shows Nichols in a white shirt look behind his back, then raise a gun and begin shooting. News 3 is not airing the gunshot flashes or the actual shooting of Evan Wilson.

Jarvis Nichols

During a pre-trial hearing, an investigator testified another video shows Nichols allegedly finding Wilson injured in some bushes and shooting him again.

Shortly after Wilson’s death, News 3 spoke with his mother, whose heart is still breaking over her son’s loss, who was also a devoted brother, uncle, and friend.

“I can’t recall a time when Evan wasn’t smiling. If you saw Evan, he had that big smile,” she said.

As for the four others injured in the shooting, three teens and a 21-year old AU student have recovered. Investigators said it doesn’t appear the injured were targeted in the shooting.