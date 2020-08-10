Teens arrested in Robbery of Opelika, Prattville Waffle Houses

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Montgomery teens are in custody after a series of Waffle House robberies over the weekend. Opelika police say Saturday morning around 5:00 AM; a robbery occurred at the Fox Run Parkway Waffle House.

“Three armed suspects wearing all black to include masks robbed the store and four employees at gunpoint. The suspects fled the area traveling south on Interstate 85 in a black four-door passenger vehicle,” said Captain Shane Healey.

18-year-old Tandion Stoudermire and 17-year-old Jarmarvion Christian, both of Montgomery, have been arrested in the case. Christian is being charged as an adult for the robberies. Investigators say the vehicle used in the robberies was stolen out of Montgomery, Alabama.

Following the Robbery in Opelika, police say descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle were disseminated to area police agencies and sheriff’s departments. The vehicle was later spotted in Prattville, Alabama after investigators say the suspects robbed another Waffle House there.

“When officers attempted to stop the suspects, a vehicle chase ensued. The chase was taken over by Alabama State Troopers, and the suspects crashed on I-65. Two of the three suspects were taken into custody. The third suspect escaped and has not been identified yet,” said Healey.

The suspects were captured are now facing four counts of Robbery First. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Opelika police at 334-705-5220 or secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665; you may remain anonymous.