The beginning of a new chapter for Eufaula local landmark

EUFAULA, Ala. – The refurbished red and white Martin Theatre marquee was installed today in downtown Eufaula… an exciting first step in a project to revitalize the city.

The building was once an old fashioned theatre that seated 1100 people. It is now on the road to becoming an outdoor venue for weddings, concerts and other events. Mayor Jack Tibbs hopes this symbolizes to residents that change is coming.

“Well it’s been a little slow to start… but people start seeing something happening now so I think it’ll move a lot faster,” Mayor Jack Tibbs said. “Once you get started with something it seems to go a lot quicker. Starting is always the hardest part.”

In the 1990s, the building caught on fire. Two years ago, it was donated to the Eufaula Downtown Redevelopment Authority to hopefully bring the local landmark back to life.

The Alabama Power Foundation gave a $45K grant to support the refurbishment. The renovations at Martin Theatre will happen simultaneously with the massive makeover happening at the Bluff City Inn just down the road.

“It’s been this way since the 90s, so it was time for something to happen to it,” Tibbs said. That was one of those things on my actual plan as a mayor and, with the hotel, we’re going to see both of those things come to fruition.”

They are also planning on installing public restrooms which will be accessible to anyone shopping in the downtown area.

The building still has much construction to be done, but this new marquee signifies the start of the theatre’s new chapter.