The Lambda Mu Nu chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. donates $500 to local high schools

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- Men of the Lambda Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated, made an appearance at Central High School to give back to the schools in the community.

Each year the fraternity gives scholarship donations to the students who are headed off to college.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19 they were not able to do so, however they awarded Central, Russell County, and Smiths Station High Schools with $500 each to go towards school needs for the year.

“Students were not able to have laptops they were not able to have wifi. So just this small token of appreciation will assist them, and help them to be able to strive and get a better education,” said Scholarship Chairman Lamar Wagner.

Wagner tells News 3 that the fraternity plans to host events in the upcoming months to raise more money to give back to schools in the area.