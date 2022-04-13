BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local nonprofit is raising funds to permanently replace a community food pantry after it was stolen overnight in West End.

Margins: Women Helping Black Women operates multiple community pantries in the Birmingham area where any resident in need can come and take food at their convenience.

“Margins’ goal is to uplift and strengthen Black women and their ability to parent, helping Black parents get ahead and stay ahead, so Black children can grow up safe, secure, housed, and well-fed,” the organization’s social media site says.

Thursday morning, Margins announced that their West End pantry — food, shelves and all — had been taken overnight.

“The need is great y’all. We know the pressures of struggle, poverty, and capitalism,” the organization said. “We aren’t happy about our pantry being taken and we aren’t angry.”

The post said that in the future, Margins may try to cement the pantries themselves to the ground to prevent theft.

While the organization raises funds for a permanent replacement, a temporary pantry has been placed back in West End.

“I hate the thought that one might be expecting to be able to grab something and realizing it’s already gone,” Margins’ post said.

If you are interested in helping Margins, you can send donations to the organization’s executive director, Jenise TJ Fountain on Paypal at this link or on CashApp to username $TJ1091

You can also purchase food products for the community pantries by ordering from Margins’ Amazon wish list at this link.