The Phenix City School System kicks off their virtual learning program

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- The Phenix City School System has officially opened the doors to their Virtual Learning Center.

There are more than 7,000 students inside the Phenix City School System, and 35% of them are learning virtually.

At least 70 teachers are serving 20 to 30 students as virtual instructors for grades Kindergarten through eighth grade.

Staff members are split into cubicles, where they have been provided with state of the art equipment such as double monitors, google chrome books, web cams, and noise cancelling head phones to help them teach their classes.

“A lot of dedication is creating the different lessons, and doing a lot of the grading. I know that when I’m in the regular classroom, I can grade a lot faster than when I’m going through each of the individual items. I’m actually sending them comments, but it’s really cool because the kids will send a comment right back, and say yes I am done with this one, what about this one, and this is cool to have this interaction with 10 year olds, ” said Brandi Shoultz.

The School System is also providing students with free wi-fi as they continue with virtual learning.