The Phenix City School System will use Clorox 360 in classrooms

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- The Phenix City School System is bringing in some new, heavy duty cleaning equipment to ensure the safety of children in their school district as they prepare to return to school.

Superintendent Randy Wilkes tells News 3 due to the School System receiving over $3 million in federal funding, they can take cleanliness to the next level.

Schools will now have access to countless wipes, mask, high-tech sanitizing spray, and 15 Clorox 360 machines, which were purchased at $4,000 a pop.

Clorox 360 utilizes innovative electrostatic spray technology to allow disinfecting solutions to reach surfaces outside the line of sight.

Those machines will allow school staff to spray down a classroom setting within two minutes.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID in our schools. There is no doubt that we will have some cases, there are cases that are out there now. What we can not do is become a place where we transmit the COVID virus, so we have taking these precautions and these steps,” said Wilkes.

The school system also plans to incorporate UV lighting to scan surfaces each day for any germs.