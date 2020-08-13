The Phenix City School System will use Clorox 360 in classrooms

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- The Phenix City School System is bringing in some new, heavy duty cleaning equipment to ensure the safety of children in their school district as they prepare to return to school.

Superintendent Randy Wilkes tells News 3 due to the School System receiving over $3 million in federal funding, they can take cleanliness to the next level.

Schools will now have access to countless wipes, mask, high-tech sanitizing spray, and 15 Clorox 360 machines, which were purchased at $4,000 a pop.

Clorox 360 utilizes innovative electrostatic spray technology to allow disinfecting solutions to reach surfaces outside the line of sight.

Those machines will allow school staff to spray down a classroom setting within two minutes.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID in our schools. There is no doubt that we will have some cases, there are cases that are out there now. What we can not do is become a place where we transmit the COVID virus, so we have taking these precautions and these steps,” said Wilkes.

The school system also plans to incorporate UV lighting to scan surfaces each day for any germs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 74°

Friday

89° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 74°

Saturday

87° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 72°

Sunday

92° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 71°

Monday

93° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 91° 70°

Wednesday

87° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories