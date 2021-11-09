Theodore man charged in deadly crash that killed mother and son

Alabama News

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police have made an arrest in a vehicular homicide from April that killed a mother and her son. UPS driver Ike Johnson, 55, was arrested Monday evening.

Ike Johnson

A grand jury indicted him for the deadly crash at Moffett Road and Wolf Ridge Road.

The four-car crash happened just before 6 p.m. on April 14. Police say Johnson was traveling east on Moffett Road when he lost control of his truck and trailer. He crossed into westbound traffic and struck a Pontiac. A truck then slammed into the back of the Pontiac, and the Pontiac collided with a Hyundai Sonata. Deidriana April Jasper and her one-year-old son Noah Brown were in the Pontiac. They died on the scene.

Jasper’s mother told WKRG News 5 the mother and son were to be buried together.

