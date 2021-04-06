Thief steals $400,000 in vehicles from Valley King Ford



VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police are searching for the person or persons who stole seven new vehicles valued at $400,000 from the King Ford Auto Dealership sometime Monday, April 5th.

“Officers of the Valley Police Department were called to the King Ford Auto Dealership located on Fob James Drive about a burglary and theft. On their arrival, officers learned the first employees on the scene discovered the business had been forcibly broken into. Employees checked through the business and discovered that seven new vehicles were missing from the lot,” said Major Mike Reynolds.

The vehicles are a 2021 Dodge Charger SX, a 2021 Dodge Charger, 4 Ford F250 4×4’s, and a Dodge Ram Laramie 3500. The total loss is more than $400,000.

If you have any information concerning this burglary and theft, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-7522 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at www.215stop.com, 334-215-STOP, or 1-833-AL1-STOP.