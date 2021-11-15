Three states urging all residents to get COVID-19 boosters, will Alabama follow suit?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With Alabama’s vaccination rate still among the lowest, some are asking whether they should get their booster shots now or not?

Three states, including Colorado, New Mexico, and California are pushing people to get COVID-19 booster vaccines, who don’t technically meet the federal guidelines.

Colorado’s Governor declared that state a ‘high risk,’ making every Coloradian who is 18 or older eligible for a booster shot. The state of California and New Mexico followed suit with similar legislation.

According to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state is sticking with the federal guidelines.

“We in Alabama, continue to follow the guidance of the advisory committee on Immunization Practices

Related to Vaccine Administration so we’ll continue to follow that and we’ll continue to do what has been authorized under the CDC guidance,” Dr. Landers said.

At this point, Alabama is focused on getting more people vaccinated. The Public Health Department wants to remind us that we aren’t going to boost our way out of the pandemic.