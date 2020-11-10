Three years later and still no sign of missing Troup County woman

TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) – Carol Evans disappeared from her home on Lower Lovelace Road outside of West Point, Georgia, in 2017. Sadly, three years later, her loved ones still do not know what happened to her.

The 75-year-old Evans, a retired teacher, suffered from advanced stages of Alzheimer’s, according to her family. She was last seen around 2 o’clock the afternoon of November 10, 2017, at the home she and her husband shared for 45 years.

As soon as the Troup County Sheriff’s Office received word that Evans was missing, they quickly went to work looking for her. Teams of searchers descended on the Lower Lovelace Road area. Search teams took to the ground using ATVs and K-9s, covering the surrounding properties of the Evans’ home, nearby wooded areas, and adjoining roads. In addition, they put helicopters and drones in the air.

Investigators interviewed family, friends, and neighbors. But despite the intense, round-the-clock search of the area that lasted more than a week, authorities uncovered no trace of Carol Evans.

Teams of Troup County and LaGrange area first responders, and even volunteers, took to the ground and the air for an intense search for Carol Evans in the days following her disappearance from her Troup County home on Lower Lovelace Road. (WRBL)

In announcing the end of the search in the immediate area of the Evans’ home, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in a news release dated November 19, 2017:

“Unfortunately after meeting with the family it has been determined that we have exhausted all of our resources and have looked in the most reasonable locations we and other search experts believe she should have been, had she walked away from the residence as we believed she did. Saying that, this will remain an active an open missing person case and our investigators will continue to follow any and all leads that come in to our agency and we continue to encourage anyone with information about this case to please contact us at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.”

Bill Evans, Carol Evans’ husband of 52 years, agrees his wife likely wandered off from their home in a state of confusion. The afternoon she vanished, Evans said he last saw his wife at their house before he went to cut grass in a lot across the road from their home.

“The fact that the Sheriff’s Office stayed down here a week, searching all around here, helicopters, drones, dogs, people on horses, people walking through swamps and woods, that makes me think that somebody probably stopped and picked her up,” Evans told WRBL News 3’s Greg Loyd in November 2018.

Bill and Carol Evans, courtesy of Bill Evans. (WRBL)

A large cash reward and widespread publicity of the case have yielded no answers so far.

But both the family and investigators firmly believe someone, somewhere holds the key to the mysterious disappearance of Carol Evans.

Bill Evans recalls happy times with his wife Carol while looking at family photos. (WRBL)

“It’s been a terrible experience, of course. The hardest one of my life. I asked a cousin the other day who had lost her husband several years ago, how long did it take to get over it, and she says, ‘You don’t get over it,’” Bill Evans said one year after his wife’s disappearance. “If somebody has any information about her, whether it’s good or bad, we would like to know.”

If you have any information on the disappearance of Carol Evans, please call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 883-1616. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.