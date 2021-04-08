 

Tragic Update: Body identified as missing Tuskegee man Marquez Duncan

Alabama News

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – Tuskegee’s police chief confirms the body of a man discovered April 1st has been identified as a Tuskegee man who has been missing since February. 

Chief Lloyd Jenkins confirms 22-year-old Marquez Duncan was identified as the person located along Alabama Avenue on April 1st.

Jenkins says an active homicide investigation is ongoing. A manner of death has not been released at this point. The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. 

While investigators were still searching for Duncan, News 3 spoke with Duncan’s father from Douglasville, Georgia, about the pain of a missing child. 

“I’m very troubled, his mother, his step-mother, we are very worried that something has gone wrong,” said Duncan.

Police say 22-year-old Marquez Duncan was last seen February 23th near his duplex along Gautier Street in Tuskegee, where he lived with two roommates.

Chief Jenkins says investigators are working to figure out who is responsible for Duncan’s disappearance and death.

The Tuskegee Police Department asks anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to give them a call at 334-727-0200. You do not have to provide them with your name.

