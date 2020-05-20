Troy University prepares for students to return inside of the classroom

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- Troy University has made a decision for classes to resume in the fall, after students were forced to leave due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Faculty and Staff of Troy University are planning for students to start the fall semester both online and inside the classroom.

Students will have their temperatures checked before entering the building, chairs and tables will be set up for students to remain 6 feet apart, in order to continue social distancing.

“Troy plans to be open in the fall for both in class and online classes. It’s averaging about 45 percent, so one of the things we have to get used to immediately is that our classes won’t be as large. Our classes will most likely be hybrid, so other than having the traditional 40 hours of seat time for a 3 hour class it’s probably going to be half seat time and half online,” said Vice Chancellor Dr. David White.

Faculty and Staff will return on June 1, in order to learn the new guidelines on how to hold in-person class sessions.