 

Tuskegee police searching for suspect who shot four-year-old child

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – As of Sunday afternoon, a young boy remains in critical condition on life-support after being shot Saturday night. The mother of four-year-old Davion Tarver asks the community for their prayers in a message she sent to WRBL’s Elizabeth White Sunday afternoon.

“Hey, Elizabeth, can you please let everyone know Davion Tarver is in critical condition and is still on life support fighting for his life. I need all the prayers we can get because I know my son is a fighter, and I would like to thank everyone reaching out to our families, but this is a very a hard time for me. My mother, Didred Cannon, just died December 22, 2020, and now I’m dealing with this. Please pray for him.  He is only 4,” said Beanca Cannon. 

Tuskegee police confirm the child was shot in what appears to be a drive-by shooting at Pleasant Spring apartments. Chief Jenkins says the child is being treated at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Tuskegee police and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating and say it appears around from a shooting in the parking lot traveled into an apartment and struck the baby. 

The Tuskegee police department is still looking for the person or persons involved in the shooting. Sunday afternoon, the police department posted this update on their social media page.

Sunday afternoon, the police department posted this update on their social media page.

“At this time, the 4 year old victim is still in critical condition in ICU. Please keep the victim and his family in your prayers. We will continue to keep you all up to date on his condition. This post is to dispel any inaccurate information that has been put out. If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200,” said the post.

News 3 has only reported the child remains in critical condition.  News 3 will continue to update you as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

49° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 49° 44°

Monday

56° / 29°
PM Rain
PM Rain 99% 56° 29°

Tuesday

46° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 46° 28°

Wednesday

55° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 55° 49°

Thursday

66° / 37°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 66° 37°

Friday

47° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 47° 26°

Saturday

53° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 53° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
49°

50°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

49°

6 PM
Cloudy
8%
49°

48°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
48°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
3%
48°

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
47°

46°

11 PM
Few Showers
34%
46°

46°

12 AM
Showers
40%
46°

46°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

45°

3 AM
Showers
35%
45°

45°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
45°

45°

7 AM
Cloudy
18%
45°

45°

8 AM
Cloudy
21%
45°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

47°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
47°

49°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
49°

50°

12 PM
Few Showers
34%
50°

51°

1 PM
Showers
49%
51°

53°

2 PM
Light Rain
66%
53°

54°

3 PM
Rain
81%
54°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories