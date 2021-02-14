Tuskegee police searching for suspect who shot four-year-old child

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – As of Sunday afternoon, a young boy remains in critical condition on life-support after being shot Saturday night. The mother of four-year-old Davion Tarver asks the community for their prayers in a message she sent to WRBL’s Elizabeth White Sunday afternoon.

“Hey, Elizabeth, can you please let everyone know Davion Tarver is in critical condition and is still on life support fighting for his life. I need all the prayers we can get because I know my son is a fighter, and I would like to thank everyone reaching out to our families, but this is a very a hard time for me. My mother, Didred Cannon, just died December 22, 2020, and now I’m dealing with this. Please pray for him. He is only 4,” said Beanca Cannon.

Tuskegee police confirm the child was shot in what appears to be a drive-by shooting at Pleasant Spring apartments. Chief Jenkins says the child is being treated at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Tuskegee police and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating and say it appears around from a shooting in the parking lot traveled into an apartment and struck the baby.

The Tuskegee police department is still looking for the person or persons involved in the shooting. Sunday afternoon, the police department posted this update on their social media page.

“At this time, the 4 year old victim is still in critical condition in ICU. Please keep the victim and his family in your prayers. We will continue to keep you all up to date on his condition. This post is to dispel any inaccurate information that has been put out. If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200,” said the post.

News 3 will continue to update you as information becomes available.